Security company worker allegedly stole high schooler's wallet while doing job on campus

LIVINGSTON PARISH - An alarm technician for a local security company was arrested after it was discovered he stole a teen's credit card while working a job at a high school in Livingston Parish.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office says Ashton McLin, 26, was booked as a fugitive in East Baton Rouge Tuesday then moved to Livingston Parish and booked on one count of identity theft.

The fire marshal's office says the student's credit card went missing in March and was used without his knowledge. The teen was able to identify McLin, who had performed work at the school around the time his wallet disappeared, as the man seen on surveillance video using the credit card.

McLin was fired by the security company after a warrant was filed for his arrest. However, investigators learned that McLin had secured a new job with another company and he was arrested at that new job Tuesday.

Officials did not name the school where the alleged theft happened.