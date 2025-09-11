75°
Latest Weather Blog
Security camera deters suspects trying to break-in vehicle in Livingston
LIVINGSTON – Livingston Parish detectives are seeking the public's assistance in identifying individuals that are targeting unlocked vehicles in the area.
According to the sheriff's office, the latest incident occurred on Duff Road just after midnight on Thursday. The vehicle the individuals were trying to get into was locked.
Security cameras deterred the individuals, their faces can been seen on the surveillance video.
The sheriff's office is also asking for residents to send their security video of vehicle burglaries that may help lead to the identity of the individuals.
Trending News
Residents are also encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Third annual Calf Roping on the Bluff coming to...
-
Shenandoah Elementary without power, classes canceled Thursday
-
BREC receives grant to clean up Monte Sano Park starting in January
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Tropical Storm Lee devastates Livingston Parish
-
Hundreds gather in Tiger Stadium to honor 9/11 first responders during LSU...