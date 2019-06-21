90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Security camera catches family dog swiping cookies from kitchen counter

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW YORK CITY - A family's security video is going viral after it showed their dog was the one responsible for their disappearing cookies.

Kenny Herman shared the video on Twitter this week.

He says he initially set up the camera in his kitchen because he suspected his 5-year-old was making clandestine Oreo runs without permission. But what he actually saw on the footage came as a shock.

"Instead, we caught Max, our 2.5-year-old Goldendoodle, red-pawed," Herman told WPVI.

You can check out Max's cookie heist below.

