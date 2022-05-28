63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Section of Highway 73 closed for railroad repairs

6 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, September 30 2015 Sep 30, 2015 September 30, 2015 8:46 AM September 30, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan

Trending News

BATON ROUGE- A section of Highway 73 in Geismar was shut down early Wednesday morning for repairs to the railroad crossing.

The road will be closed between Highway 30 and River Road. DOTD advises drivers to use LA 57 and LA 30 as alternate routes.

The road will reopen Saturday, October 3rd at 5 a.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days