Section of Highway 73 closed for railroad repairs
BATON ROUGE- A section of Highway 73 in Geismar was shut down early Wednesday morning for repairs to the railroad crossing.
The road will be closed between Highway 30 and River Road. DOTD advises drivers to use LA 57 and LA 30 as alternate routes.
The road will reopen Saturday, October 3rd at 5 a.m.
