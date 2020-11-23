Latest Weather Blog
Secretary of State's statistics reveal over 32,000 Louisianans have already shown up for early voting
BATON ROUGE - Early voting for the Dec. 5 runoff election continues as a new week begins, and the Secretary of State's office has revealed that as of Monday (Nov. 23), as many as 32,464 Louisiana residents have already cast their ballots.
Detailed statistics, by parish, are listed below:
ASCENSION
421
ASSUMPTION
106
EAST BATON ROUGE
9,142
EAST FELICIANA
239
IBERVILLE
191
LIVINGSTON
176
POINTE COUPEE
22
ST. HELENA
54
TANGIPAHOA
711
WEST BATON ROUGE
220
WEST FELICIANA
161
Early voting locations open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 6 p.m., daily. Officials say all voters who are in line by 6 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot before the location closes.
Early voting began Friday, Nov. 20 and continues until Saturday, Nov. 28.
Early voting began Friday, Nov. 20 and continues until Saturday, Nov. 28.
