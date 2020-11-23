Secretary of State's statistics reveal over 32,000 Louisianans have already shown up for early voting

BATON ROUGE - Early voting for the Dec. 5 runoff election continues as a new week begins, and the Secretary of State's office has revealed that as of Monday (Nov. 23), as many as 32,464 Louisiana residents have already cast their ballots.

Detailed statistics, by parish, are listed below:

ASCENSION

421

ASSUMPTION

106

EAST BATON ROUGE

9,142

EAST FELICIANA

239

IBERVILLE

191

LIVINGSTON

176

POINTE COUPEE

22

ST. HELENA

54

TANGIPAHOA

711

WEST BATON ROUGE

220

WEST FELICIANA

161

Early voting locations open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 6 p.m., daily. Officials say all voters who are in line by 6 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot before the location closes.

Early voting began Friday, Nov. 20 and continues until Saturday, Nov. 28.

Click here for additional details on early voting.