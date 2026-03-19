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Secretary of State's Office warns of fraudulent OMV text scam
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Secretary of State's Office issued a warning about an ongoing text scam in which scammers pretend to be from the Office of Motor Vehicles.
According to state officials, Louisiana residents may receive a text from someone claiming to be with the OMV. This text is fraudulent, and authorities say residents should delete it if they receive it. Officials warn not to click links, respond or send any payment.
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"The Secretary of State’s Office does not send unsolicited text messages or emails threatening prosecution or asking for payment. Residents are encouraged to check the Secretary of State’s website (sos.la.gov) and social media for accurate and up-to-date information."
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