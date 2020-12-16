Latest Weather Blog
Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo in quarantine after contact with individual who tested positive for COVID
Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo is quarantining after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to CNN.
The news outlet adds that the State Department says Pompeo "has been tested and is negative."
"Secretary Pompeo has been identified as having come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID," a State Department spokesperson said, Wednesday (Dec. 16). "For reasons of privacy we can't identify that individual."
"The Secretary has been tested and is negative. In accordance with CDC guidelines, he will be in quarantine," they said. "He is being closely monitored by the Department's medical team."
Pompeo's Wednesday schedule listed him as having no public appointments though President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a Cabinet meeting Wednesday morning.
At this point, information related to when or where Pompeo came into contact with the individual who tested positive has not been released.
