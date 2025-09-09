Latest Weather Blog
Secretary of State hosts demonstrations of prospective new voting systems for use in La. elections
BATON ROUGE — As the state looks to secure a new voting system for future elections, the Secretary of State's office has invited the public to test a variety of voting systems that Louisiana could begin using.
Over the next week, Secretary Nancy Landry's office is hosting a series of public demonstrations of voting systems that will be tested for certification for use in elections across Louisiana.
The demonstrations, held at the Old Governor's Mansion, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. The following systems will be tested:
- Sept. 9: Clear Ballot ClearVote Voting System
- Sept. 11: ES&S EVS 6.5.0.0 Voting System
- Sept. 15: Democracy Live Omni Ballot Tablet (9-10:30 a.m.)
- Sept. 16: Dominion Voting Systems Democracy Suite 5.20 Voting System
- Sept. 18: VotingWorks VxSuite 4 Voting System
Trending News
In August, Landry kicked off the demonstrations with a look at the Hart Inter-Civic Verity Vanguard system.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Sharpe Family Singers bringing Broadway hits, contemporary pop to...
-
2une In Previews: Broadmoor JROTC honors 9/11 victims with Patriot Day 5K...
-
First Tuesday initiative expands community service projects with new club at University...
-
70 for 70: Mary Manhein, Baton Rouge's Bone Lady who set standards...
-
One killed in Livingston Parish wreck Monday night