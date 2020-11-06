61°
Secret Service reportedly sends more agents to Delaware in anticipation of potential Biden win

Friday, November 06 2020
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

On Friday morning, about an hour ahead of an announcement that former Vice President Joe Biden earned more votes than President Donald Trump in the Keystone State, more US Secret Service agents were sent to Wilmington, Delaware, in anticipation of a potential Biden presidential win, CNN reports.

>Click here for live map of presidential election results<

The extra Secret Service agents were sent to Delaware Thursday, two sources said, with one law enforcement source telling CNN, “This was anticipated.”

Upon a presidential win, the USSS detail for a president-elect would become larger and mirror the size and scope of a president's.

Additional airspace security measures are also implemented, a source familiar with USSS protocols said.

CNN says that a team for Biden has been on standby since last week.

