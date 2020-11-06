Latest Weather Blog
Secret Service reportedly sends more agents to Delaware in anticipation of potential Biden win
On Friday morning, about an hour ahead of an announcement that former Vice President Joe Biden earned more votes than President Donald Trump in the Keystone State, more US Secret Service agents were sent to Wilmington, Delaware, in anticipation of a potential Biden presidential win, CNN reports.
>Click here for live map of presidential election results<
The extra Secret Service agents were sent to Delaware Thursday, two sources said, with one law enforcement source telling CNN, “This was anticipated.”
Upon a presidential win, the USSS detail for a president-elect would become larger and mirror the size and scope of a president's.
Additional airspace security measures are also implemented, a source familiar with USSS protocols said.
CNN says that a team for Biden has been on standby since last week.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Update on Election Results: Biden takes the lead in Georgia count
-
Bannon's Twitter account permanently suspended
-
NOLA gives citizens until Dec. 5 to suggest COVID-safe Mardi Gras celebration...
-
Firefighters battle two overnight blazes at two different Baton Rouge homes
-
Closure of Shell's Covent refinery causing concern for neighboring businesses