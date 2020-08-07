Second wave of frontline worker rebate payments distributed, over 57,000 received

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Revenue began distributing frontline worker rebate payments on Friday, July 31.

The first wave of payments were distributed in the form of paper checks and one week later, on Aug. 7, the second wave of payments are being distributed via direct deposit.

As of Friday, Aug. 7, 57,790 rebates have been issued via paper check or direct deposit, LDR reports.

Officials with LDR say disbursements processed this week via direct deposit will be in the recipients’ bank accounts by Aug. 9.

Work continues to process rebate payments on a first-come, first-served basis.

The application period for the frontline worker rebate program continues through Oct. 31.