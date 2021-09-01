Second victim dies after Houston shooting that killed NOPD officer

NOLA.com

HOUSTON - A second victim who was placed on life support after he was shot alongside an off-duty New Orleans police officer has died.

On Wednesday, New Orleans Councilman Jay Banks confirmed that DJ Riculfy died in the hospital nearly two weeks after the shooting. Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy, 43, was a member of the Zulu Social Aid & Please Club.

Riculfy was shot during an attempted robbery while eating at a restaurant in Houston with a group of people on August 21. NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was also shot but died at the scene.

Houston police have arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting. Anthony Jenkins, 21, and Frederick Jackson, 19, have both been charged with capital murder. Authorities believe a third person was involved, but have not released any information on the possible suspect.

