Second vaping death reported in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health reports that a second person has died from complications related to vaping.

According to the department's website, two people have died from vaping-related illnesses as on Friday, Nov. 22. The first death was reported earlier this week.

As of now, there have been 32 cases of lung injuries reported between August of 2019 until now.

Though additional details surrounding the death have yet to be revealed, the State Health Department urges those who vape to do so with caution and to monitor their symptoms for adverse side effects.