75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Second vacant house fire in 24 hours ruled an arson

2 hours 37 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, July 11 2021 Jul 11, 2021 July 11, 2021 6:21 PM July 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A vacant house on Missouri Street was intentionally set on fire Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Seven fire trucks went to 1835 Missouri Street around 4 p.m. to extinguish the blaze. According to reports, it took firefighters only 13 minutes to put out the flames. 

Investigators said the fire was set in the front room of the home. This is the second arson of a vacant home this weekend, the first being a fire on Stearns Street. 

Trending News

Firefighters said they have no reason to believe the two crimes are connected and there is not an apparent uptick in intentional fires. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days