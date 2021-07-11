Second vacant house fire in 24 hours ruled an arson

BATON ROUGE - A vacant house on Missouri Street was intentionally set on fire Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Seven fire trucks went to 1835 Missouri Street around 4 p.m. to extinguish the blaze. According to reports, it took firefighters only 13 minutes to put out the flames.

Investigators said the fire was set in the front room of the home. This is the second arson of a vacant home this weekend, the first being a fire on Stearns Street.

Firefighters said they have no reason to believe the two crimes are connected and there is not an apparent uptick in intentional fires.