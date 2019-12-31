Second teen arrested in attempted break-in that left woman dead

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a double shooting in the relatively quiet Woodlawn Acres area left one woman dead and her teenage attacker injured Monday night.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says two intruders, ages 15 and 16, approached 74-year old Angela Haymon at her Morel Drive home around 9:38 p.m.. She was shot and killed while standing in her carport.

Haymon had been inside, but after hearing a noise in her carport, stepped outside to investigate. A short time later, her husband heard gunfire, armed himself with a gun and confronted the intruder.

The 15-year-old allegedly exchanged gunfire with Haymon's husband and was shot. The injured juvenile fled the scene and sought assistance from a nearby residence.

The neighbor who took the teen in until authorities arrived said the juvenile said he was trying to break into a house when he was shot.

"There was a kid outside and he said, 'please help me, I've been shot,'" the man told WBRZ.

The man said he grabbed supplies and gave the teen medical attention. He was taken to an area hospital, where he remains as of Tuesday evening.

Deputies say when the unidentified teen is released from the hospital, he will be charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon. The second teen was later taken into custody and charged with principal to armed robbery and principal to first-degree murder.