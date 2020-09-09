82°
Second suspect arrested in St. Helena killing of transgender woman
GREENSBURG - Deputies have arrested a second suspect in the murder of a transgender woman who was found dead in July.
Shakie Peters, 32, was found dead on Opal Bennett Road near Amite in early July. The Advocate reports Christopher Causey, 37, was arrested Wednesday morning in the killing. Jail records show he was booked for murder.
On Aug. 30, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of another suspect, Lynette Muse.
Investigators have yet to announce a possible motive in the killing.
