Second suspect arrested in deadly October shooting

DONALDSONVILLE -

UPDATE: Mark Johnson, 22, was arrested by deputies on Saturday, November 7.

Johnson, of Donaldsonville, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property, assault by drive-by shooting, and aggravated second-degree battery.



He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. No bond has been set yet.

A man was arrested Friday after a double shooting that left a person dead in Ascension Parish last month.

The sheriff's office said Trae Muse, 21, was arrested on charges related to the Oct. 19 shooting.

Officials said Muse shot two people in a vehicle along LA 70. The gunfire killed Brandon Turner, 35, and wounded a passenger in his vehicle.

Deputies identified Muse as a suspect in the shooting and took him into custody Friday. He faces charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property, assault by drive-by shooting, and aggravated second-degree battery.

Officials have not released any other details concerning what led to the shooting.