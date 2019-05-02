Second suspect arrested in deadly N. 35th Street shooting

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a second person involved in a deadly shooting that happened last month.

The incident happened on April 26 around 7:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. 35th Street near Zion Street. At the location, police found Deldrian Cox suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, authorities discovered Cox had gotten into an argument with a man identified as Julius Thomas Jr. days before. On the day of the shooting Thomas and a second suspect, identified as Ray Bell, arrived at the location to continue the argument.

According to the arrest report, Thomas threatened the victim. At some point, both Thomas and Bell left the scene.

Bell returned later and shot Cox 15 times. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Thomas was charged with principal to second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.