84°
Latest Weather Blog
Second suspect arrested in deadly March shooting
BATON ROUGE - A second person wanted in a killing that happened in March was arrested Monday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says Chadwick Alexander, 24, was arrested in the capital city with the help of federal marshals. Alexander is the second person arrested for the murder of Joshua Roberts, who was found shot to death on Central Road March 11.
A second suspect, Keith Brown, was arrested last month after his girlfriend helped him evade police for more than a month. He was arrested in Houston and brought back to East Baton Rouge to face charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mall of Louisiana, Tanger Outlets reopen in 'Phase One' of state-wide reopening
-
Man and woman found dead inside Baton Rouge apartment Tuesday
-
La Leadership Institute hosts tailgate graduation for 2020 seniors
-
Gov Edwards to decide on Phase 2 process
-
Tuesday morning shooting on N. Sherwood Forest Drive injures one
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith