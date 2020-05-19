Second suspect arrested in deadly March shooting

BATON ROUGE - A second person wanted in a killing that happened in March was arrested Monday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says Chadwick Alexander, 24, was arrested in the capital city with the help of federal marshals. Alexander is the second person arrested for the murder of Joshua Roberts, who was found shot to death on Central Road March 11.

A second suspect, Keith Brown, was arrested last month after his girlfriend helped him evade police for more than a month. He was arrested in Houston and brought back to East Baton Rouge to face charges.