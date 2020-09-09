91°
Latest Weather Blog
Second suspect arrested in deadly Baton Rouge mugging
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a second suspect in the killing of 19-year-old Alonge McClain, who was shot dead on Aug. 7.
18-year-old Cortez Watson was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 9 on the following charges:
- First-degree murder
- Armed robbery
- Illegal use of a weapon
McClain was the second person seriously injured during a robbery in a neighborhood just north of Florida Blvd. and East of Sherwood Forest Dr. on Aug. 6.
The first suspect, 18-year-old Lazarius Johnson, was arrested on Aug. 12 on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, illegal use of a weapon, and carjacking.
For the full, original story, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick to rule in federal case concerning La's...
-
Executive Committee over High School sports to meet Wednesday
-
Five Pointe Coupee Parish Schools closed as teachers go on strike
-
Governor: Expect decision on 'phase 3' of reopening as early as Wednesday
-
Hammond to hire outside expert to review leaked video of violent police...
Sports Video
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...