Second suspect arrested in deadly Baton Rouge mugging

A 19-year-old was shot to death and a second person seriously injured during a robbery in a neighborhood just north of Florida Boulevard and east of North Sherwood Forest Drive on Thursday (August 6) evening.

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a second suspect in the killing of 19-year-old Alonge McClain, who was shot dead on Aug. 7.

18-year-old Cortez Watson was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 9 on the following charges:

- First-degree murder

- Armed robbery

- Illegal use of a weapon

McClain was the second person seriously injured during a robbery in a neighborhood just north of Florida Blvd. and East of Sherwood Forest Dr. on Aug. 6.

The first suspect, 18-year-old Lazarius Johnson, was arrested on Aug. 12 on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, illegal use of a weapon, and carjacking.

For the full, original story, click here.