Second suspect arrested in connection with robbery via 'Jack'd' dating app meet-up

BATON ROUGE - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and robbing of a man who was expecting to go on a date and instead, found himself in a life-threatening situation.

The victim told officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department that in early September, he met up with 24-year old Joshua Robinson, a man he'd contacted via the dating app, 'Jack'd.'

The victim says during their date, Robinson offered to take him out for a bite to eat. This was when Robinson allegedly brought him to a residence on Blount Road, where the victim says Robinson and an accomplice identified as 29-year-old Russell Brent Anderson handcuffed and robbed him at gunpoint.

When Robinson allegedly demanded access to the victim's banking app, he refused. At this, the victim was forced into the back of a vehicle and driven to Tucker Road in Zachary, where he was left stranded.

The victim later identified both Robinson and Anderson in police lineups.

Robinson and Anderson were charged with armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping.