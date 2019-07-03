Second suspect arrested in attack on referees after basketball game

BATON ROUGE- A man is arrested along with his girlfriend after getting into an altercation with a referee at a recreational basketball game.

The incident happened on June 17th at the BREC park on Perkins Road.

Police say a male later identified to be 26-year-old Jamaal Lofton began to argue with a female ref over a referee call during a game. Lofton had received his second technical foul of the game.

The ref asked Lofton to leave the facility but he refused.

After the game Lofton's girlfriend, Angel Johnson approached the ref while she was holding her toddler and began to argue with her. Johnson then attacked the female ref.

As the two, "tussled on the ground" a male ref walked over to separate the pair. According to the arrest report, as he approached the women Lofton punched the male ref in the left eye.

The male ref told police that he fell to the ground and multiple unknown people began to attack him. When he went to stand up he stated his vision was blurred but, he says he saw Lofton kick the female ref in the face then flee the scene.

The female victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She suffered a fractured jaw and a laceration under her eye which had to be glued closed. The male victim sustained a swollen left eye from the attack.

Lofton was charged with battery of a school or recreation athletic contest official and second-degree battery.

While Johnson was arrested and booked for similar charges.