Second suspect arrested in alleged ambush rape at local high school

Bertrand Carrell and Craig Henry

BATON ROUGE - Two former high school students have been arrested after a girl was lured to an equipment room and raped during track practice.

The investigation began June 21, when officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a rape complaint and spoke to a Madison Preparatory Academy student who said she was raped by a peer named Bertrand Carrell during the 2017-2018 school year.

The victim said she had asked the equipment manager, identified as fellow student Craig Henry, for saran wrap, and he told her to get it from the equipment room. When she went into the equipment room, Carrell was waiting for her and allegedly assaulted her. 

Police interviewed the Henry, who confessed that Carrell had asked him to bring one of the 'track girls' into the equipment room.

Records go on to say the Henry further admitted to telling the victim to go into the room where Carrell was waiting and then held the door closed from the outside despite hearing the victim yelling. Henry also said he felt a pull on the equipment room door but continued to hold it closed. 

Carrell, now 19 years old, Was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree rape and false imprisonment, his bond set at $125,000. Henry, 18, was also booked on charges of false imprisonment and first-degree rape with a bond of $100,000. 

