Second suspect arrested after victim sexually assaulted, robbed

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to an armed robbery and sexual assault that happened last month

According to arrest reports, the victim was invited to an apartment on Alaska Street on March 17 by a female acquaintance later identified as Kaci Williams. Once at the location, the victim said he was attacked by four male suspects.

One of the male suspects was identified as Wilton Breaux

Police say two of the suspects were armed with guns and threatened to kill the victim. The victim advised he was sexually assaulted and robbed of his belongings. The suspects also allegedly tortured the victim in order to get the pin number for his bank account. After getting the pin, the suspects drove to a nearby ATM and withdrew $220.

The group eventually drove the victim to a second location and left him there. After dropping him off, police say the suspects left in the victim's vehicle.

Williams was taken into custody days after the attack.

Breaux was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual battery, false imprisonment (armed with a dangerous weapon), armed robbery, access device fraud, and theft of a motor vehicle.