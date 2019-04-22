81°
Second suspect arrested after items stolen from religious building

3 hours 2 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, April 22 2019 Apr 22, 2019 April 22, 2019 1:00 PM April 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Deputies have arrested a second suspect responsible for burglarizing a religious building in Belle Rose last year.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Jason Clifton was arrested for his involvement in the crime which happened on or about November 15. Detectives initiated an investigation into the incident and determined that several items had been stolen from the religious institution.

Authorities were able to link Jason and another suspect, 18-year-old Sage Clifton, to the crime. Sage was arrested on April 5, 2019.

Both suspects were charged with simple burglary of a religious building.

