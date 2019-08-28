Second suspect arrested after checks stolen from local business

Photo: Joseph Disotell

BATON ROUGE - Deputies have arrested a man accused of cashing a stolen check.

On July 2, a restaurant owner reported that multiple business checks had been stolen, forged, and made payable to people who weren't his employees. During the investigation, Deontre Joseph was identified as a suspect.

According to the arrest report, Joseph was a former work release inmate who worked at the restaurant. Authorities say Joseph wasn't issued any of the five checks that had his name as the payee.

The five checks totaled $2,478.37. According to the victim, none of the other 13 payees worked at his business nor had access to the checkbook. Joseph was arrested last month.

Tuesday, authorities arrested a second suspect in the case. Joseph Disotell is accused of cashing one of the stolen checks.

Authorities discovered he loitered around the apartment complex where the first suspect lived. Disotell was charged with illegal possession of stolen things and forgery.