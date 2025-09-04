Second suspect arrested after April fatal shooting of 18-year-old along Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE — A second person has been arrested in the April death of an 18-year-old along Choctaw Drive, Baton Rouge Police said Thursday.

Jeremieah Davis, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon after the fatal shooting of Jonathan Triplett on April 26.

Triplett was found dead in a car at a traffic light at the corner of Choctaw and North 38th Street.

Before Davis was arrested, 19-year-old Keithan Lee turned himself in to authorities in August.