Second shooting in BR Wednesday leaves 1 dead, police confirm

1 hour 24 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, September 09 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon near downtown.

At least one man was shot dead in the 1200 block of Convention St. around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The gunman fled the scene and has not been detained.

This is a developing story.

