Second shooting in BR Wednesday leaves 1 dead, police confirm
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon near downtown.
At least one man was shot dead in the 1200 block of Convention St. around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The victim's identity has not been released.
The gunman fled the scene and has not been detained.
This is a developing story.
