Second shooter arrested in domestic disturbance on Hanks Dr.

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has arrested the second gunman involved in a domestic incident that happened last week.

On July 24, Jarkise Robertson allegedly unexpectedly entered an apartment in the 6500 block of Hanks Drive. Inside Robertson began to argue with an unidentified woman and a man identified as Gregory Talpin.

During the disturbance, Robertson was forced outside the apartment. At some point, Robertson pulled out a gun and fired his weapon. As he fled the scene, Talpin also fired a weapon.

Authorities say Talpin sustained a graze wound as a result of the shootout. Soon after the incident he was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Robertson was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, and home invasion.