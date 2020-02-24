Second rider falls from float during Krewe of Thoth parade

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A second float rider has fallen from a Krewe of Thoth float.

New Orleans EMS posted on twitter that a second float rider has fallen. The rider fell from #33 parade float.

The rider was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

@neworleansems transports another float rider who fell from float to @UMCNO. Fall from lower level of Thoth float #33 near Poydras/St. Charles Ave.

Float rider in stable condition. — New Orleans EMS (@NewOrleansEMS) February 24, 2020

This is the second person to fall from a float in the Krewe of Thoth parade Sunday.