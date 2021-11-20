62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Second Quarter: LSU leads ULM 17-0

1 hour 7 minutes 33 seconds ago Saturday, November 20 2021 Nov 20, 2021 November 20, 2021 8:15 PM November 20, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: @LSUFootball

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days