HALFTIME: LSU and Auburn tied, 10-10

Saturday, October 26 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The second ranked LSU Tigers are back home in Death Valley for a top ten showdown against the ninth ranked Auburn Tigers.

The Tigers are coming into this game 7-0, after big wins against Texas and Florida. Auburn is 6-1, coming off a dominant performance against Arkansas. 

Kickoff for the game is at 2:30 p.m.

Additionally for those going to the game, portions of the grass lots will be unavailable today including the grass lot at the UREC due to weather concerns. 

