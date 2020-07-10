91°
Second Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry will be out of service for 8 weeks

Friday, July 10 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that the second Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry will be out of service for approximately eight weeks for mechanical repairs. 

The primary ferry's schedule will be extended. The primary ferry will run from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. 

The second ferry's vessel is undergoing propeller shaft repairs mandated by the U.S. Coast Guard.

