Second Plaquemine ferry out of service Thursday for Coast Guard drills, vessel swap

19 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, March 21 2024 Mar 21, 2024 March 21, 2024 9:58 AM March 21, 2024 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

The second ferry across the Mississippi River in Plaquemine will be out of service for the Thursday afternoon commute. 

DOTD officials said the closure is necessary for a vessel swap and scheduled Coast Guard drills. 

The normal ferry will operate as normal during its usual hours, from 3:15 p.m. to 7 p.m..

