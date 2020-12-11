Second Plaquemine ferry out of service for approximately eight weeks

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Thursday (Dec. 10) that the second Plaquemine ferry will be out of service for approximately eight weeks beginning Friday, December 11.

This is due to ferry staffing issues in Plaquemine, as well as the complete outage of the Cameron ferry in southwest Louisiana.

Officials say the second Plaquemine ferry will be moved to Cameron while their current vessel is being repaired.

They add that in an effort to provide greater service while the second Plaquemine ferry is in Cameron, the primary ferry’s hours of operation will be modified on weekdays. The schedule will be as follows:

-Monday-Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

-Saturday-Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.511la.org