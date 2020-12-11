61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Second Plaquemine ferry out of service for approximately eight weeks

1 hour 18 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, December 11 2020 Dec 11, 2020 December 11, 2020 8:03 AM December 11, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Thursday (Dec. 10) that the second Plaquemine ferry will be out of service for approximately eight weeks beginning Friday, December 11. 

This is due to ferry staffing issues in Plaquemine, as well as the complete outage of the Cameron ferry in southwest Louisiana. 

Officials say the second Plaquemine ferry will be moved to Cameron while their current vessel is being repaired.

They add that in an effort to provide greater service while the second Plaquemine ferry is in Cameron, the primary ferry’s hours of operation will be modified on weekdays. The schedule will be as follows:

-Monday-Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

-Saturday-Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.511la.org 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days