52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Second person hit by vehicle on Livingston highway

3 hours 22 minutes 2 seconds ago Saturday, November 23 2019 Nov 23, 2019 November 23, 2019 6:23 PM November 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

HOLDEN - First responders were called to the scene of a person hit by a vehicle on Hwy. 441 south of the Holden interstate exit.

Authorities said they were called to the scene just after 5:45 where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the George White Road intersection.

The victim's injuries were unknown. 

The crash was the second involving a person hit by a vehicle in Livingston Parish this weekend.  Friday night, a man in a wheelchair was killed after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross a highway. 

*********

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days