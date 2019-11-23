52°
Latest Weather Blog
Second person hit by vehicle on Livingston highway
HOLDEN - First responders were called to the scene of a person hit by a vehicle on Hwy. 441 south of the Holden interstate exit.
Authorities said they were called to the scene just after 5:45 where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the George White Road intersection.
The victim's injuries were unknown.
The crash was the second involving a person hit by a vehicle in Livingston Parish this weekend. Friday night, a man in a wheelchair was killed after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross a highway.
*********
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz