Second person hit by vehicle on Livingston highway

HOLDEN - First responders were called to the scene of a person hit by a vehicle on Hwy. 441 south of the Holden interstate exit.

Authorities said they were called to the scene just after 5:45 where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the George White Road intersection.

The victim's injuries were unknown.

The crash was the second involving a person hit by a vehicle in Livingston Parish this weekend. Friday night, a man in a wheelchair was killed after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross a highway.

