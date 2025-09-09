Second month of DSNAP begins for 11 flood-impacted parishes

BATON ROUGE – The second month of DSNAP benefits has begun for residents within the 11 disaster-affected parishes following the August flood.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service granted the state's request for an additional month of DSNAP benefits in the following parishes:

- Acadia

- Ascension

- East Baton Rouge

- Lafayette

- Livingston

- St. Helena

- St. Landry

- St. Martin

- Tangipahoa

- Vermillion

- West Feliciana

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in the above parishes were also approved for a second month of supplemental benefits.

"We're thankful that the federal government recognizes the need for additional assistance for those who are living in the hardest hit parishes," Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

"Another month of benefits will help ease some of their worries, and hopefully lessen their burdens as they continue to recover and rebuild," Edwards said.

DSNAP recipients who were issued disaster EBT cards in response to the flood in the 11 affected parishes will have benefits automatically loaded no later than Oct. 18. Anyone who needs to replace a lost card can visit a parish office in the 11 parishes listed below.

In total, 122,000 households in 21 parishes received DSNAP benefits in the weeks following the flood, for a total of $48.9 million in benefits. Regular SNAP households received another $30.9 million in disaster-related benefits.

The Department of Children and Family Services estimates 105,689 households will receive $42 million in DSNAP benefits and 72,002 ongoing SNAP households will receive $11 million in supplemental benefits. Recipients will have up to a full year to use their benefits, after which they will expire.

Households cannot receive both DSNAP and SNAP, so the department will run duplicate participation checks to ensure none of the households receiving DSNAP benefits have been certified for SNAP in Louisiana or the neighboring states of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

Residents can get EBT cards at the following locations:

- Acadia Parish Office - 300 E. First St., Crowley, LA 70526



- Ascension Parish Office - 1078 E. Worthy Road, Gonzales, LA 70737



- East Baton Rouge Parish Office - 1919 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806



- Lafayette Parish Office - 825 Kaliste Saloom Road, Brandywine Complex VI, Lafayette, LA 70508



- Livingston Parish Office - 28446 Charley Watts Road, Livingston, LA 70754



- St. Landry Parish Office - 6069 I-49 S. Service Road, Opelousas, LA 70570



Tangipahoa Parish Office - 1211 NW Central Avenue, Amite, LA 70422





For questions or additional information, visit the DCFS website at www.dcfs.la.gov or contact the helpline at 1-888-LAHELP-U (1-888-524-3578).