49°
Latest Weather Blog
Second man arrested after neighborhood vandalized with graffiti, propaganda
WALKER - A second man was arrested Thursday after a neighborhood was defaced with graffiti and propaganda, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
David Hart, 45, was booked for criminal charge to property by defacing with graffiti. He also faces other charges with other agencies.
Photos provided by deputies showed stop signs covered in graffiti was well as stickers that say "White Lives Matter." Prior to Hart's arrest, Robert Hebert II was initially arrested in January after allegedly distributing plastic bags filled with deer corn and flyers reading “black crimes destroy white lives."
Trending News
Hebert was booked for criminal damage to property.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central breaks ground on city's first city hall in 20 years of...
-
Man accused of child pornography charges extradited to Livingston after New Mexico...
-
Public service commissioner slings insult at Gov. Landry over social media
-
YWCA opens new Women's Empowerment Center in Baton Rouge
-
St. Martinville man arrested for more child porn charges after analysis of...