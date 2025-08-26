92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Second man arrested after armed bank robbery in Franklin

25 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, August 26 2025 Aug 26, 2025 August 26, 2025 4:55 PM August 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

FRANKLIN - Police arrested a second man Tuesday following an armed bank robbery in Franklin, the Franklin Police Department said.

Police arrested J'Trell Connor, 25, Tuesday afternoon after he and Brennan Burney, 28, allegedly went into a bank with handguns and demanded money from employees. 

Both men were booked for armed robbery, six counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and false imprisonment. He was also wanted on a warrant for terrorizing and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Trending News

Connor is being held with no bond; Burney was under a $1.1M bond. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days