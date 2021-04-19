Second Downton Abbey film to be released in December

Fans of the widely popular British historical television drama Downton Abbey have a new reason to celebrate.

Producers of the 2010-2015 series announced Monday that a second Downton Abbey film is in the works.

The drama's Facebook Page alerted fans with an April 19 post that stated, "We're thrilled to announce that Julian Fellowes and the entire Downton cast are back for #DowntonAbbey2, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining! See the film in theaters this Christmas."

After the series completed its television run on December 25, 2015, the theatrical release of a first Downton Abbey film was released in September of 2019.