Second crash reported on Florida, three taken to hospital
BATON ROUGE- Another crash has been reported on Florida Boulevard.
The second crash was reported at Florida and Ardenwood, just a block away from a crash that happened a few minutes before at the Florida and Lobdell intersection.
Authorities say three people were transported to an area hospital.
Around 11 a.m., the crash at Florida and Lobdell resulted in at least one person suffering life-threatening injuries.
Closures are reported around both wrecks at this time.
Check back for updates.
