Second burglary suspect arrested after local private school ransacked

EAST BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a second person after Central Private School was broken into and robbed of equipment over the Fourth of July weekend.

A school spokesperson said the burglary happened around 1 a.m. July 6. Photos provided the by school showed the aftermath of the break-in, including a collapsed ceiling tile and shattered windows.

Multiple buildings were broken into, and the campus was left with serious damage. According to arrest documents multiple computers, cameras, and projectors were taken. The school said the stolen items were valued at about $10,000.

Authorities arrested Blain Browning Monday and charged him with simple criminal damage to property, aggravated theft over $100, and burglary of a non-residential building.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested John Sanchez. He was charged with simple burglary, theft, and simple criminal damage to property.