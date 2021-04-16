68°
Second body recovered miles from lift boat as Coast Guard continues search for crew

2 hours 53 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, April 16 2021 Apr 16, 2021 April 16, 2021 12:50 PM April 16, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GRAND ISLE - A second body of a crewmember from the capsized Seacor lift boat in the Gulf of Mexico has been recovered, officials confirmed Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the body was recovered Thursday night. The body was sighted about 33 miles from the boat.

It's the second confirmed death related to the incident.

So far, six of the 19 crewmembers were rescued, and 11 remain unaccounted for. 

Officials said Thursday it's believed that the remaining crew is still on board the vessel, which is partially submerged in over 50 feet of water. The Coast Guard continued dive operations Friday hoping to locate them.

The Coast Guard made radio contact late Tuesday night with two crewmembers who were still inside the vessel after it flipped over, but it has not heard from them since.

