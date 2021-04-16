Second body recovered miles from lift boat as Coast Guard continues search for crew

GRAND ISLE - A second body believed to be that of a crewmember from a capsized lift boat in the Gulf of Mexico was recovered Friday.

The New Orleans Advocate cited the local coroner's office, saying that the body was recovered in the water outside the ship. Officials said the body was recovered 33 miles away from the site.

It's the second confirmed death related to the incident.

.@johnsimerman says Seacor Power family members have been told this second dead crewmember was found 33 miles away from the capsized jack up boat. Recall reports that one crew member who fell off the hull hours after the capsizing had not been found. https://t.co/UACinI3lCj — Ramon Antonio Vargas (@RVargasAdvocate) April 16, 2021

So far, six of the 19 crewmembers were rescued, and 11 remain unaccounted for.

Officials said Thursday it's believed that the remaining crew is still on board the vessel, which is partially submerged in over 50 feet of water. The Coast Guard made radio contact late Tuesday night with two crewmembers who were still inside the vessel after it flipped over but has not heard from them since.