Second blast hits Texas chemical plant

PORT NECHES, Texas (AP) - A second explosion has torn through a Southeast Texas chemical plant about 13 hours after an initial blast injured three workers

Witnesses say the explosion erupted shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday at the plant TCP Group operates in Port Neches, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) east of Houston. The force of the blast hurled debris high into the air, but no more injuries were immediately reported.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick has ordered a mandatory evacuation of a 4-mile (7-kilometer) radius around the plant, including Port Neches and neighboring Groves, Nederland and part of Port Arthur.