Second arrest made in 2008 homicide after alleged gunman released

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a second suspect they believe is connected to a 2008 cold case.

Damon Franklin was charged with second degree murder for the 2008 killing of Tangie Swanson.

Dexter Collins the alleged gunman from the 2008 killing, and others, was recently released from jail in February 2021 due to a lack of evidence.

According to a police report, Franklin acted as the getaway driver, and was aware of the plan to kill Swanson.

Swanson was accused of killing Collins' uncle, Kevin Collins in 2008. Before police could arrest Swanson she was murdered.

Authorities believe that Swanson was murdered in retaliation for the murder of Collins' uncle.

Franklin is being held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $300,000 bond.