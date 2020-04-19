Second arrest as deputies look for double murder connections

NEW ROADS- As deputies continue to search for double-murder suspect Jamie Croom, investigators are putting pressure on some of his closest pals.

Friday, WBRZ News 2 learned, his half-brother, Elie Edwards, was arrested in connection with the investigation of the shooting deaths of Sinica and Lechelle Williams. Edwards was charged with being a felon in possession with a firearm.

Last week, Terry Matthews was arrested on similar charges as detectives look into all aspects of the Ash Wednesday murder.

"We know they were at the bar, we know they had firearms," a source who is familiar with the investigation said Friday night. The source could not elaborate on the specifics about how detectives know the pair were at the bar with guns.

Edwards was arrested in East Baton Rouge, the source said. He was transferred to Pointe Coupee Parish Friday morning.

Croom is still wanted and the sheriff has described him as the most wanted person in Pointe Coupee Parish.

The Williams were killed in a hail of gunfire in the parking lot of the Sugar Shack after Mardi Gras. Witnesses said there may have been multiple shooters. Casings recovered from the scene came from two different weapons.

