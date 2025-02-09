67°
Second annual Sneaker Ball benefits youth sports in Baker

By: Sarah Lawrence

BAKER - The second annual Sneaker Ball benefitting youth sports in the Baker area took place Saturday night. 

The ball was hosted at the Baker Municipal Center with the sponsorship of the Baker Area Sports Association and the City of Baker Recreation department. Guests were encouraged to wear masks in the Mardi Gras spirit and, of course, sneakers!

Proceeds from the ball's entrance fee would be donated to fund youth sports in the Baker area. 

