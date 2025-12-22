Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday kicks off today

BATON ROUGE - This year's Louisiana Second Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday is set to take place from Friday, Sept. 4 through Sunday, Sept. 6.

During the weekend, guns, ammunition and other hunting supplies will be exempt from state and local sales taxes. This sales tax holiday applies to individual consumer purchases of a wide range of hunting gear with eligible hunting supplies including:

Firearms that may be legally sold or purchased in Louisiana

Ammunition intended to be fired from a gun or firearm

Archery supplies to be used for hunting

Apparel such as safety gear, camouflage clothing, jackets, hats, gloves, mittens, face masks and thermal underwear manufactured and marketed as being primarily for wear or use while hunting

Off-road vehicles such as all-terrain vehicles designed and intended primarily for hunting; the exemption does not apply to golf carts, go-carts, dirt bikes, mini-bikes, motorcycles, tractors, motor vehicles which may be legally driven on the streets and highways of Louisiana, or heavy equipment such as cranes, forklifts, backhoes and bulldozers

The Louisiana Second Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday is an annual event that takes place the first consecutive Friday through Sunday every September. For more information, including the full list of eligible purchases, visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/secondamendment.