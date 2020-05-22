SEC to vote on when student-athletes can return to campus for workouts

On Friday, Southeastern Conference (SEC) presidents will vote on whether student-athletes will be allowed to return to campus on June 1 or June 15.

If that happens, it will then be up to each university to decide when players will start returning to campus.

According to Sports Illustrated, athletic director Scott Woodward and football strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt have said LSU is targeting a June 1 return.

Earlier this week, the NCAA took another step towards athletics returning in the fall, voting to end the on-campus moratorium which would allow student-athletes to return to campus.

On Wednesday it was decided that Division I football and basketball student-athletes can participate in on-campus voluntary athletics activities beginning June 1, as long as all local, state and federal regulations are followed.



Additionally, Council members extended the blanket waiver allowing teams in those sports to require eight hours per week of virtual nonphysical activities through the end of June, recognizing that some student-athletes won’t be able return to campus or will not be comfortable doing so.

